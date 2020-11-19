Alex Morgan missed the decisive penalty in the shootout loss against Arsenal. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

USWNT's Alex Morgan missed the crucial penalty for Tottenham as they lost in a shootout to bitter rivals Arsenal in the Women's Super League Cup on Wednesday.

The cup tie went to penalties after the match finished in a 2-2 draw. Arsenal took the lead through Vivianne Miedema but Spurs responded with a Ria Percival goal.

Caitlin Foord put Arsenal back in front before Shelina Zadorsky scored two minutes from time to send the game to penalties.

Morgan, who came on as a substitute in the second half, was the last player to take a spot kick but fired her shot over the bar as Arsenal won 5-4.

The result effectively means both sides will not qualify from the group stages with Chelsea sitting at the top of the standings.

Earlier this month, Morgan made her first competitive appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Charlie, in May.

Fellow U.S. international teammates Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle could all feature in the Manchester derby cup match on Thursday.

Heath inspired a Manchester United comeback with a wonder strike as they came from 2-0 down to draw against Manchester City last weekend.