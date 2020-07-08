Craig Burley lays into Jose Mourinho's Spurs side, saying there's no "fluidity or pace" in their play. (1:28)

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has been handed a four-match ban from the Football Association after confronting a supporter following his club's FA Cup loss at Norwich City in March.

Dier leapt into the stands and was involved in a heated argument with a Spurs fan as stadium security guards attempted to break up the fracas.

An FA statement read: "Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined £40,000 and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier's actions to be threatening."

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said after the match that a fan had insulted Dier's brother, but he did not approve of his player's reaction at the time.

The suspension means that the England international will miss Spurs' trip to Bournemouth on Thursday and the north London derby at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Dier will also be unavailable to play against Newcastle United and Leicester City as Spurs continue to challenge for a European spot.

Dier has featured for 90 minutes as a centre-back in every game since the Premier League restart.

Mourinho hinted that Dier could escape a suspension after the FA did not suspend Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi for grabbing Neal Maupay's neck in Brighton's 2-1 victory last month.

"I think they made a decision when Guendouzi grabbed the other guy by his neck," Mourinho said. "The decision was made in that moment."

The Spurs boss was also unhappy after midfielder Dele Alli received a one-match suspension and £50,000 fine last month after posting an offensive video on social media in which he mocked an Asian man over the coronavirus.