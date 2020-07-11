Julien Laurens believes there is no threat of Jose Mourinho being sacked this summer. (1:23)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he is confident he can win trophies at the club before his three-year contract expires.

Mourinho was appointed Spurs boss in November after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino but the club have already been knocked out of the Champions League and FA Cup during his tenure.

Spurs find themselves in ninth position in the Premier League table but Mourinho said he needs time before he can succeed at the club.

"How long it took for Jurgen [Klopp] and Liverpool?" Mourinho said."Four years, four seasons.

"Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on.

"I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that."

Under Pochettino, Spurs reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history but they have failed to win a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008.

Tottenham could finish outside of the top four for the first time in five years but Mourinho said the club do not need to spend a lot of money on the squad this summer.

"I work for the club. I'm not thinking about myself," Mourinho added. "I keep saying that my ambition is the same, my DNA is the same, but probably I am in the stage where I look less to myself and my records and I look more to the club.

"I am optimistic because I start working from day one. Because I believe we are going to make some changes in our squad, and for that we don't need a huge investment like the club made in the past summer.

"I cannot believe that the season is going to be so full of negative episodes like we've had since practically day one. There are many reasons to believe that it is going to be different."

Spurs host Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday with Mourinho's side a point behind their local rivals.