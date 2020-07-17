The FC guys believe Jose Mourinho will paint Spurs' win over Newcastle as a positive despite criticisms. (0:58)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has said that Manchester United are "a bit lucky" but deserve to be in the race for the Champions League next season.

United are level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.

United face Leicester in a final day showdown on the last day of the season but Mourinho said his former side are fortunate to be challenging for a top four place.

"If Manchester United does it, they will do it by playing very well in the second part of the season and when you play well, you deserve," he told a news conference.

"On top of that, everyone knows that they were a bit lucky, more than one time, luck that others didn't have, we didn't have it for example that luck."

Palace felt aggrieved that Wilfred Zaha was not awarded a penalty in the first half and were denied an equalising goal after the break with Jordan Ayew being marginally offside.

United were also awarded a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Spurs in the first match of the Premier League restart which and Mourinho was unhappy about the decision at the time.

When asked to expand on his thoughts on VAR, Mourinho said: "VAR should be simple, pure and clear decisions.

"The space for the mistake is the space for man on the pitch having to make very difficult decisions, 200 miles per hour, different angles of vision, that is the mistake we learn how to respect in football.

"Sometimes it's difficult to accept but it's the mistakes that you understand because everyone makes mistakes in the game."