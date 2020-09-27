Jose Mourinho reveals the goalposts for their Europa League qualifier were too small and had to be changed. (1:06)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said he doesn't want to speak about the last-minute VAR penalty decision which saw Newcastle United earn a point against his side.

Eric Dier was judged to have handled the ball in the box in the dying moment of the game after Andy Carroll's header bounced off his arm.

Callum Wilson stepped up to take the penalty which he converted, crossing out Lucas Moura's 25 minute strike for Spurs.

"We lost two points, but I'm not going to comment on it," Mourinho said. "The game is finished, and I don't want to speak about it."

"If I want to give some money away I'll give some to charities, I don't want to give to the FA. So prefer not to comment.

"The only thing I wanted to say is my team played very well. I want to be on the bench next match and I don't want to be fined.

"I think the boy [Karl] Darlow was the man of the match, unless you want to give it to some other people that are not a player."

Mourinho stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle was blown after Wilson converted the penalty.

Spurs' goalkeeping coach Joao Sacramento was then shown a red card after the final whistle when he and several players surrounded the officials to complain about the decision.

The decision is the latest in a string of VAR controversies relating to handballs in the box this weekend.

Manchester United were awarded a penalty after the final whistle had blown on Saturday when Neal Maupay was judged to have handled the ball after Harry Maguire's header rebounded off his arm.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty to give United a 3-2 win after Solly March appeared to have secured a draw for Brighton with a goal on 95 minutes.