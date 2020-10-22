Carlos Vinicius 8/10, Bale 7/10 as Spurs cruise in their Europa League opener

A much-changed Tottenham team got their Europa League campaign off to the perfect start as strikes from Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min either side of an Andres Andrade own goal secured a 3-0 win over Austrian Bundesliga side LASK Linz.

Jose Mourinho made eight changes to the side that blew West Ham away in the first half before blowing a three-goal lead in the second last weekend, but Spurs always looked comfortable here despite a few nervy moments as they claimed only their first clean sheet in 11 competitive outings.

Moura's well-taken finish put the hosts in front after good work from debutant Carlos Vinicius, who had earlier wasted a glorious chance to open his own Spurs account. Later in the first half, Andrade turned Gareth Bale's low cross past his own goalkeeper, before Son's late effort put the icing on the cake.

Positives

They might not be one of Europe's giants, but LASK have a sting in their tail and this was a good display from Spurs, make no mistake about it. Fifteen goals in four Europa League games now for the hosts, who controlled the tempo from the off and showed excellent composure to beat the press en route to their first shutout of the season.

Negatives

For all their dominance, there were warning signs that lessons may not have been learned from the weekend as Spurs occasionally took their foot off the gas. Tottenham must also learn to deal with deep crosses quickly if they're to escape further punishment this season.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Jose Mourinho rang the changes with Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg the sole survivors from the 3-3 draw with West Ham, but his side were anything but disjointed in an assured performance.