Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has dubbed himself "The Experienced One," a riff on his self-described "A Special One" moniker.

When Mourinho arrived at Chelsea from Porto as a Champions League winner in 2004 he famously described himself as "A Special One" and the nickname has stuck throughout his coaching career.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tencent Sports, an ESPN partner in China, Mourinho said that he is now stronger than ever before because of his experiences coaching Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea a second time and Manchester United.

"The 'Experienced One.' I am very experienced," Mourinho said when asked how he would call himself now. "Basically everything that happens to me in football now is deja vu, is something that has happened to me before.

"There are jobs that you need a special fitness condition like a football player. A 40-year-old does not have the same potential like a 20-or 30-year old, unless you're Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Coaching you just need your brain, an accumulation of experiences and knowledge can only make you better."

Mourinho also discussed the chemistry of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min after the pair's early season form fired Spurs into Premier League title contention.

Spurs sit second, one point off top after eight games thanks to Son's eight goals and two assists and Kane's seven goals and eight assists.

"I think it started with the relationship that they have," Mourinho said. "They are good friends, they like to play on each other. They just want to win and to perform, there is no space for jealousy.

"Sonny is a very fast player, likes to attack spaces, and Harry is amazing with the ball and when he drops back, he is a player with high quality."

On Gareth Bale's role since returning on loan from Real Madrid, Mourinho added: "It's time for him not to feel any pressure, not to be compared to how he was a few years ago, it is a time of stability and peace, to work hard and take it step by step."