Sheffield United winger Oliver Burke has beaten Gareth Bale's 24-game winless streak in the Premier League after his side's 1-0 loss against Burnley on Wednesday.

Burke, has failed to feature in a winning game in the top flight (0-21-4) since making his debut for West Bromwich Albion in August 2017.

In his first spell at Tottenham Hotspur Bale went two years from 2007 without a win -- a span which lasted 24 games before his unwanted streak was finally broken following a six-minute cameo in the 5-0 victory against Burnley in September 2009.

The winger joined West Brom for £15 million, breaking his own record for most expensive Scottish player of all time having broken it previously following a move RB Leipzig.

The Scotland international has also featured for Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Alaves.

Sheffield United sit bottom of the Premier League with Chris Wilder's side yet to win a game this season.