Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he would be against any decision to give COVID-19 vaccinations to Premier League players before the general public.

The Premier League has postponed a number of matches this season due to COVID-19 outbreaks including Tottenham's clash against Fulham in December. Mourinho was unhappy that the match was called off hours before kick-off with Spurs being held to a 1-1 draw in the rescheduled game.

Earlier this month, Spurs were one of several clubs to offer the use of their stadium to the National Health Service (NHS) as a potential venue for administering the vaccine.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has previously said that footballers should be "fast-tracked" for vaccines but Mourinho said players should not be seen as a priority.

"I wouldn't [agree]. Maybe it's controversial, maybe people disagree with me but I wouldn't," he told a news conference. "There are people in much bigger risks than we, and especially young football players, are.

"I feel that people on the front line every day -- health workers and older people -- of course, I think they should be in front. But that's just my feeling."

Spurs face a trip to Championship Wycombe on Monday in the FA Cup fourth round but Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Serge Aurier are doubtful with injuries.

Mourinho's side overcame minnows Marine in the previous round and the Spurs boss said he expects a tough clash at Wycombe.

"The difference between the Premier League and the Championship is not what it was decades ago," he added.

"I would say that the Championship is one of the best leagues in Europe. [The] Championship is much better than many premier leagues in other countries so I don't look at Wycombe as a team that is going to try to kill the giant, they are professionals.

"[The] Championship and Premier League, I don't feel much difference. For me, that story doesn't exist for me when we're talking about the Championship. I look to them not as a small team, they are Championship and Championship is fully professional."