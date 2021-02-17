Son Heung-Min has rejected suggestions head coach Jose Mourinho is losing the respect of the Tottenham dressing room.

Mourinho is under mounting pressure after Spurs dropped to ninth place in the Premier League following four defeats in five games. Their best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League increasingly looks like winning the Europa League, a competition which resumes on Thursday at the round-of-32 stage with Tottenham facing Austrian side Wolfsberger AC, in a first leg moved to Budapest due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rumours persist that Mourinho is beginning to lack support among certain players but Son said: "The rumour I think is just a rumour. The changing room I think has been fantastic. Obviously it is depending on the results.

"I am very sad if we lose. I am happy if we win. It is like everyone else.

"The mood went a little bit down when we had a couple of bad results but I think the changing room has not changed about these kind of things. Everyone is happy, everyone is having a laugh. Everyone is focused in every single game so what should I say? It is a bad rumour."

Son's personal future has also been the subject of ongoing speculation with talks continuing over a new contract. The 28-year-old's existing deal expires in 2023 but he is expected to agree terms on a fresh deal worth in the region of £200,000-a-week in the coming months.

"I think it is a bit unfair to speak about a new contract at the moment," Son said.

"Obviously I am focused at the moment on my games, my team. I think this is the most important at the moment. I am happy to be here. I am working hard as a player, as a team and like I said before it is a bit unfair to speak about a new contract."

Mourinho was coy over his team selection, admitting he was mindful of fatigue after playing 120 minutes in FA Cup defeat at Everton last Wednesday before being beaten 3-0 by Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Asked if he was feeling any fatigue, Son said: "What should I say? If I say no it is probably a lie because already we play so many games but I said before, football gives me love, football gives me happiness.

"I am always happy when I'm on the pitch and when I'm on the pitch, even if I'm so tired I will try to do my best for my team because they will do it for my team as well. So, this is a responsibility for myself and the team. Even if I'm tired, football is going to never disappoint me. We do football with love, even with tiredness. I'm not tired of football. I'm in love with football so that's why there is no problem with fatigue and tiredness."