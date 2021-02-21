Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has defended his coaching methods and staff's ability after his side slipped to their fifth Premier League defeat in six games against West Ham United on Sunday.

Spurs are now nine points off the top four after losing 2-1 at West Ham and the result continues their miserable run of form in the league. Mourinho refused to concede defeat in their race for a top four spot after the match, but he did admit "there are problems" at the club.

With Tottenham's season hinging on cup form, with Spurs in the final of the EFL Cup and still in the Europa League, Mourinho is targeting success there, but after another loss -- despite a late rally and hitting the woodwork twice -- Mourinho was resolute postmatch.

When asked whether he had ever doubted his coaching methods amid this poor run of form, Mourinho answered: "No, not at all. The results are the consequences of multi-situations in football. Mine and my coaching staff methods are second to nobody in the world."

Mourinho also dismissed suggestions the team was in crisis but admitted there is "frustration and sadness" in the changing room, and said they are having a "bad run of results."

"Of course our team has problems, and the problems they have reflection on results and on points, but I also believe that a little bit of that light, a little bit of that luck that you also need in football to win matches, has to be back," Mourinho added.

"And if that light comes back, is different. You hit the post and the ball goes inside or goes outside. The VAR decisions, many times, I am not speaking about today because today I didn't watch, but many times are controversial, or are decisions by one inch.

"You sometimes need also a little bit of luck to go in your favour. I believe that if this team wins a couple of matches in a row, that the situation can change, and that we can still fight for top four. Of course if you say nine points now, it is difficult, is very possible."

But, talking to the BBC, Mourinho said there are problems in the club that are out of his control: "I feel that we are not in the position in relation to our potential -- even if I think for a long, long time that we have problems in the team that I cannot resolve by myself as a coach. Our potential is higher than where we are so there is frustration."