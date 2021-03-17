Former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann is disappointed by Spurs' lacklustre display vs. Arsenal. (0:58)

Harry Kane leads the nominations for Premier League Player of the Year but Chelsea and West Ham United dominate the shortlists at the 2021 London Football Awards.

The 27-year-old has scored 26 goals across all competitions for Tottenham this season and is seeking to regain the crown he won three years ago.

Kane is joined on the shortlist by his Spurs teammate Son Heung-Min, West Ham duo Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek and Chelsea's Mason Mount ahead of the ceremony, due to take place virtually this year on April 27.

Mount has also been nominated for Young Player of the Year after excelling in a turbulent season at Stamford Bridge which saw Thomas Tuchel replace Frank Lampard as head coach in January.

The England international is nominated alongside Reece James, Rice and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

West Ham boss David Moyes heads the Manager of Year list after guiding West Ham to fifth place in the Premier League, just three points behind Chelsea in fourth who are London's highest-placed team.

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes is also in contention along with Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson, Brentford's Thomas Frank and Fulham's Scott Parker.

Chelsea have 10 nominations across the nine categories with West Ham boasting six. Three of Arsenal's six nominations come in the Women's Super League Player of the Year category with last year's winner Vivianne Miedema joining Jennifer Beattie and Leah Williamson in addition to Chelsea pair Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder.

Spurs winger Erik Lamela leads the race for Goal of the Season after his stunning strike in last Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal.

The LFAs are the curtain-raiser to the football awards season in England and have become a firm fixture in the sporting calendar while also raising funds for organisers Willow, a charity founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife Megs which arranges special days for seriously ill young adults between 16 and 40.

Former England manager Hodgson has already been confirmed as the winner of Outstanding Contribution to London Football, an award previously won by Les Ferdinand, Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, Frank Lampard and Arsene Wenger among others.