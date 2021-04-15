The iconic Dulux dog was given a tour of the Tottenham stadium. Tottenham Hotspur, Dulux

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur announced a partnership with a United Kingdom paint supplier on Thursday, before the company appeared to mock Jose Mourinho's team on Twitter.

In a statement, Spurs said the Dulux mascot -- an Old English Sheepdog -- was given a tour of the club's stadium and training ground.

However, after Spurs posted a statement about the partnership on Twitter, the company took a number of shots at Mourinho's team.

"Can the dog play at centre-back?" one fan tweeted.

"He might do a better job Chris," the company tweeted back with a laughing emoji.

It's the perfect match - Dulux has become the first ever Official Paint Supplier to football giant Tottenham Hotspur!



To kick things off the Dulux Dog took a tour of the stadium to inspect the decorating work that's underway...#Dulux #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/qI6HbgZP2U — Dulux UK | Colour & Inspiration (@duluxuk) April 15, 2021

Another fan asked about the possibility of getting the Tottenham trophy cabinet painted.

The company replied with a picture of a trophy cabinet with Spurs' logos photoshopped on and the caption: "For Sale, unused trophy cabinet."

The tweets were then deleted by Dulux.

Announcing the partnership, Spurs had said: "We are delighted to announce Dulux, the nation's number one paint brand, as our first ever Official Paint Supplier.

"The relationship will see us benefit from the unrivalled expertise in paint and colour that Dulux provides."