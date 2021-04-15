Jose Mourinho has been 'living in the past' for a while (1:35)

Jose Mourinho has said he knows the reasons behind Tottenham's inability to close out matches but claimed he may never make them public.

Spurs have dropped 18 points from winning positions this season, the latest setback coming last weekend after leading Manchester United 1-0 only to suffer a 3-1 defeat.

Only Brighton (20) have a worse record and although Mourinho believes he understands the root causes of the issue, he declined to elaborate.

"I know why it happened and I know also you can look at it in a different perspective," he said on Thursday.

"A team that starts matches well and starts winning matches means something positive that you like to forget, the positive aspect of that.

"But I agree with you in the sense of when you are in winning positions and you lose points, there is also a negative things to it."

Jose Mourinho was not willing to discuss Spurs' inability to hold a lead. Photo by Goran Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Asked to explain the reasons, Mourinho added: "That's what I'm not ready to discuss with you. I think it has to do with some of our qualities as a team but I'm not ready to discuss with you."

Pushed on when he would be ready, Mourinho added: "Maybe never."

Mourinho was guarded throughout his news conference to preview Friday's trip to Everton, perhaps mindful his recent public criticism of several individuals has left some squad members frustrated.

Sources have told ESPN a number of Tottenham players have been frustrated by Mourinho singling out defensive errors in explaining defeats and the 58-year-old made a point of avoiding any detailed discussion of their loss to United for this reason.

Son Heung-Min had suffered racist abuse after going to ground under a challenge from Scott McTominay, an incident which saw what would have been United's opening goal disallowed on VAR review.

Spurs released a statement condemning the "abhorrent" content of messages aimed at Son, whose conduct triggered a bizarre exchange of words between Mourinho and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho suggested Son will be in suitable condition to face Everton at Goodison Park. "I think he is OK," added the Portuguese. "He is loved here. He is loved at home. I believe he got the support he needed here and at home so I think he is fine."

Spurs face an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League, lying in seventh place, six points behind West Ham in fourth. Matt Doherty and Ben Davies both remain sidelined through injury.