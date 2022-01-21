TSG Hoffenheim has signed 18-year-old FC Dallas defender Justin Che on loan through the 2022-23 season with an option to make the transfer permanent, the clubs announced on Friday. Dallas also confirmed that the academy graduate has signed a new contract through 2025 with an option for a further year.

Che spent the first half of 2021 in Germany, joining Bayern Munich on a training stint in January before joining the club's reserve team on loan in February. He returned to Dallas in June, making 15 appearances, 12 of which were starts.

The defender has received two call-ups from the United States, although he has yet to make his senior debut for the USMNT. He has represented the U.S. under-16 and U20 teams, making four appearances.

Che will join fellow Dallas academy graduate Chris Richards at Hoffenheim. The 21-year-old followed a similar path to Che, joining Bayern on loan from Dallas, but signed permanently with the Bavarians before being sent to Hoffenheim on loan in February 2021 to work under former Bayern II manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Hoffenheim lie fourth in the Bundesliga table, and are next in action on Saturday, when they host Borussia Dortmund (9:20 a.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+).