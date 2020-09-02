Tigres keeper Nahuel Guzman will likely miss this weekend's match. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman has tested positive for COVID-19 for a fifth time, according to ESPN Mexico sources, with the club's president pleading for the 34-year-old's case not to be magnified.

Argentine Guzman hasn't played since Aug. 12 after contracting the coronavirus, which the player confirmed, and is now likely to miss Saturday's Liga MX game against Chivas, having tested positive for a fourth and now fifth time in recent days.

"[The family] is in perfect condition and Nahuel is coming out the other side of this, he is well, he's training what he is able to," Tigres president Alejandro Rodriguez told reporters. "He has very strict orders from the doctors not to do anything that is not good for him so he recovers soon and when he comes out negative, he's closer to returning to guard the Tigres goal."

Guzman said in an Instagram Live on Tuesday that he believes he could've contracted COVID-19 during his YouTube show "Nandas Radio," on which the former Newell's Old Boys player invites guests.

But Rodriguez believes the media is looking for players to trip up and warned against being judgmental.

"Being realistic, the media is waiting for a stumble, a little sin to be able to generalize and we don't want to hide things, but we also don't want to magnify any case in particular," said Rodriguez. "There are players that are more known than others and that are exposed to these types of situations."

Guzman and Tigres second-choice keeper Miguel Ortega had both originally tested positive. And with the club's Under-20 goalkeeper also injured, 20-year-old Carlos Galindo was brought back to Tigres after being let go. He played in the team's 3-2 loss to Toluca and the 1-1 draw against Pumas, but will likely be on the bench with Ortega now recovered.

Meanwhile, Tigres defender Jorge Torres Nilo returned to training on Wednesday after he tested negative for COVID-19, having been out of the squad since Aug. 16.