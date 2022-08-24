Rangers players celebrate after scoring a goal against PSV in the Champions League playoffs. Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Antonio Colak tapped in the winner for the Scottish side on the hour after Milik Tillam robbed PSV defender Andre Ramalho and slipped the ball across the box to the Croatia forward who made no mistake.

A decade ago, Rangers were liquidated as a club and restarted in the fourth tier of Scottish football.

Now they join city rival Celtic, who earned direct entry as the Scottish league winner, in the lucrative Champions League that is worth tens of millions of euros to each.

FC Copenhagen also made into the group stage after a 0-0 draw at Turkey's Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Dinamo Zagreb and Norway's Bodo/Glimt went into extra time after their second leg ended 2-1 to the Croatian side (2-2 on aggregate).

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this story.