The draw to determine the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League will take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET/12 p.m. CET).

Due to the unprecedented stoppage brought upon by the global coronavirus crisis, the tournament will be formed of one-off matches in Lisbon from the quarterfinal stage onwards, with the four remaining round-of-16 second legs to take place on Aug. 7-8.

The quarterfinals will be played on Aug. 15-16, semifinals on Aug. 18-19 and the final on Aug. 23.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will be played as a final eight straight knock-out tournament at the homes of Benfica and Sporting CP.

In the games yet to be completed, Bayern Munich's impressive return to action which saw them win all nine matches in the Bundesliga, as well as secure victories in the German Cup semifinal and final, makes them among the favourites for the tournament -- and they bring a 3-0 lead over Chelsea back to the Allianz Arena.

Manchester City secured an impressive 2-1 win away to Real Madrid and will look to finish the job off at the Etihad, while Barcelona are in a strong position to overcome Napoli, having drawn 1-1 at the San Paolo.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo could be in line for his first round-of-16 exit for 10 years if Juventus fail to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lyon.

There are no seedings or country protection for the draw.

Round of 16 ties still to be concluded:

Chelsea (0) vs. Bayern Munich (3)

Napoli (1) vs. Barcelona (1)

Real Madrid (1) vs. Manchester City (2)

Lyon (1) vs. Juventus (0)

Quarterfinals (to be played Aug. 15-16)

(Teams already qualified)

Atalanta

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain

Semifinals (to be played Aug. 18-19)

TBC