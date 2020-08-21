Steve Nicol remains unconvinced of the pedigree of PSG ahead of their UCL final showdown against Bayern. (1:27)

Sevilla have secured the final place among the seeded teams for the 2020-21 Champions League group-stage draw after their 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in the Europa League final.

The European titleholders are joined in Pot 1 by the champions of the top six leagues, namely Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg. FC Porto join them as champions of the seventh-ranked league as either Bayern and PSG will be the Champions League holders.

The draw will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 with the first group-stage games on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The other pots are ranked based on UEFA's five-year coefficient of performance in European competition. One place is to be determined in Pot 2, which will go to Benfica if they come through qualifying, otherwise Ajax will be promoted from their probable slot in Pot 3.

Pot 1: Bayern Munich, PSG, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, FC Porto

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Chelsea, Benfica or Ajax

With three English clubs in Pot 2, it means Liverpool will draw one of Barcelona, Atletico, Dortmund, Shakhtar or Benfica/Ajax in their group.

The remaining two pots will depend on which teams come through the qualifying rounds, but we know for sure that automatic qualifiers RB Leipzig, Inter Milan and Lazio will be in Pot 3. Dynamo Kiev, FC Salzburg, Olympiakos and Celtic will join them should they qualify.

Stade Rennes and Istanbul Basaksehir are assured of being in Pot 4, while Atalanta, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge and Borussia Monchengladbach could also be in the lowest-ranked pot.