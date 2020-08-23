Bayern Munich win the Champions League: How social media reacted to the Bavarians being kings of Europe

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title on Sunday evening in Lisbon thanks to Kingsley Coman's second-half header against Paris Saint-Germain. It was Bayern's first European title since 2013 and capped a remarkable season in which they wrapped up their Treble.

It was a nervy first half and despite the expectation of mountains of goals, the two teams went into the break scoreless. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski -- some of the world's most prolific forwards -- all had great chances but no one could break the deadlock.

There were few metres given in the second 45 and it was Coman who proved to be the match-winner thanks to his 59th-minute header against the club where he started his career.

This is how social media reacted to the 65th Champions League final as Bayern Munich came away with a famous victory.

THEY'VE DONE IT! 🏆



Bayern Munich become the first club to win the Champions League with a 100% record 👏 pic.twitter.com/A3Z5XnIceq — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

WE JUST WON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!!!!!!! 🏆#MiaSanChampions pic.twitter.com/LGyFkWBo9s — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) August 23, 2020

Nerves? What nerves. Neymar arrives at the Estádio da Luz and is showing few signs of being overawed by European domestic football's biggest match.

When you've got a Champions League final at 8 and a house party at 11 🎵 pic.twitter.com/GAIAHgF7ra — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020

And Alphonso Davies is also looking pretty calm...

Meanwhile, over in Paris, 5,000 fans prepare to watch the game in the Parc des Princes.

PSG fans are having a watch party inside the Parc des Princes 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZ9m9GDXbM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020

00.00: Off we go! The 65th Champions League final is off and running.

🔴🔵 Entering the pitch with the 🏆 in sight 😍



Will this be Neymar's night? 🤷‍♂️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Gpt36dHAgr — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020

19:45: Neymar has the first real chance of the match but Manuel Neuer stands up to him.

21:00: And then just moments later Robert Lewandowski turns and gets a shot away, only to see it bounce off Keylor Navas' right post.

If Robert Lewandowski scores a goal tonight he will have scored goals as a 30-year-old, 31-year-old and 32-year-old this season. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) August 23, 2020

43:00: Kylian Mbappe has a great chance to open the scoring, but he shoots -- uncharacteristically -- tamely at Neuer.

That chance for Mbappe 😳 pic.twitter.com/Fi3T9XbsPV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020

45:00: And then on the stroke of half-time, Kingsley Coman goes over in the penalty area after a tussle with Thilo Kehrer and there's a nervy wait as referee Daniele Orsato checks with the VAR but ... no dice! It's 0-0 at the interval.

Except of course during a #UCLFinal when it is in fact a penalty but not given. https://t.co/h3WKSdai5U — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) August 23, 2020

Big chances at both ends to wrap up the half. Scores level - heart rates off the charts! 😅 #MissionLis6on #UCLfinal #MiaSanMia #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/oOqBb3jkYZ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 23, 2020

PSG did complete more passes in the attacking penalty area than Bayern did (8 to 1): pic.twitter.com/tHpTPCcEtD — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) August 23, 2020

My main Bayern-PSG first-half takeaway: I wish these teams weren't nearly as good at tactical fouls and blocked shots and goalkeeping. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 23, 2020

My heart cannot take another 45 minutes of this!!!! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 23, 2020

58:45: After the game falls into a spell of fouls and little scraps, Thomas Muller finds Joshua Kimmich, who picks out Coman at the far post and he opens the scoring against his former side! PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich.

PSG fans seeing a Frenchman and former PSG player score against them in the #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cWlXuN3Nv9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020

73:00: Should that have been a penalty for PSG? Looked like Kimmich clipped Mbappe in the penalty area but again the referee lets the match play on.

Penalty on Kylian Mbappé after a kick from Joshua Kimmich - probably evened out by the one on Coman in the first half. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 23, 2020

So what is the point in having VAR if you're not going to use it? PSG have been robbed it's a stone wall pen by Kimmich on Mbappe — Tass (@FaZeTass) August 23, 2020

86:00: So much love for Thiago as he comes off to be replaced by Corentin Tolisso.

My God. Thiago put on an absolute clinic. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) August 23, 2020

89:00: A big chance for PSG as Neymar's effort flashes past the far post and the outstretched foot of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -- but why isn't Mauro Icardi on?

Still unbelievable that it was Choupo-Moting and not Icardi who came in with that important sub in the 2nd half.



Against a team that has a lead and will play deeper and force everything wide, having a proper poacher like Icardi would've surely been a good idea?! — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) August 23, 2020

95:00: Despite PSG's best efforts late on, Bayern hold them out and secure their sixth European title! What a team.

Complete domination in Europe 👊



Bayern Munich are Champions League winners for the sixth time! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/bIwluH5oJx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2020

Bayern Munich join Barcelona as the only clubs to win the treble in multiple seasons 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/5Dzi6EK0PI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020