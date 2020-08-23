        <
          Bayern Munich win the Champions League: How social media reacted to the Bavarians being kings of Europe

          4:57 PM ET
          • Tom HamiltonSenior Writer
          Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title on Sunday evening in Lisbon thanks to Kingsley Coman's second-half header against Paris Saint-Germain. It was Bayern's first European title since 2013 and capped a remarkable season in which they wrapped up their Treble.

          It was a nervy first half and despite the expectation of mountains of goals, the two teams went into the break scoreless. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski -- some of the world's most prolific forwards -- all had great chances but no one could break the deadlock.

          There were few metres given in the second 45 and it was Coman who proved to be the match-winner thanks to his 59th-minute header against the club where he started his career.

          This is how social media reacted to the 65th Champions League final as Bayern Munich came away with a famous victory.

          Nerves? What nerves. Neymar arrives at the Estádio da Luz and is showing few signs of being overawed by European domestic football's biggest match.

          And Alphonso Davies is also looking pretty calm...

          Meanwhile, over in Paris, 5,000 fans prepare to watch the game in the Parc des Princes.

          00.00: Off we go! The 65th Champions League final is off and running.

          19:45: Neymar has the first real chance of the match but Manuel Neuer stands up to him.

          🚫 HUGE save @manuelneuer!! 🙌 👏

          21:00: And then just moments later Robert Lewandowski turns and gets a shot away, only to see it bounce off Keylor Navas' right post.

          43:00: Kylian Mbappe has a great chance to open the scoring, but he shoots -- uncharacteristically -- tamely at Neuer.

          45:00: And then on the stroke of half-time, Kingsley Coman goes over in the penalty area after a tussle with Thilo Kehrer and there's a nervy wait as referee Daniele Orsato checks with the VAR but ... no dice! It's 0-0 at the interval.

          58:45: After the game falls into a spell of fouls and little scraps, Thomas Muller finds Joshua Kimmich, who picks out Coman at the far post and he opens the scoring against his former side! PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich.

          73:00: Should that have been a penalty for PSG? Looked like Kimmich clipped Mbappe in the penalty area but again the referee lets the match play on.

          86:00: So much love for Thiago as he comes off to be replaced by Corentin Tolisso.

          89:00: A big chance for PSG as Neymar's effort flashes past the far post and the outstretched foot of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -- but why isn't Mauro Icardi on?

          95:00: Despite PSG's best efforts late on, Bayern hold them out and secure their sixth European title! What a team.