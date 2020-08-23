Bayern Munich win the Champions League: How social media reacted to the Bavarians being kings of Europe

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title on Sunday evening in Lisbon thanks to Kingsley Coman's second-half header against Paris Saint-Germain. It was Bayern's first European title since 2013 and capped a remarkable season in which they wrapped up their Treble.
It was a nervy first half and despite the expectation of mountains of goals, the two teams went into the break scoreless. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski -- some of the world's most prolific forwards -- all had great chances but no one could break the deadlock.
There were few metres given in the second 45 and it was Coman who proved to be the match-winner thanks to his 59th-minute header against the club where he started his career.
This is how social media reacted to the 65th Champions League final as Bayern Munich came away with a famous victory.
THEY'VE DONE IT! 🏆— ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020
Bayern Munich become the first club to win the Champions League with a 100% record 👏 pic.twitter.com/A3Z5XnIceq
WE JUST WON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!!!!!!! 🏆#MiaSanChampions pic.twitter.com/LGyFkWBo9s— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) August 23, 2020
Nerves? What nerves. Neymar arrives at the Estádio da Luz and is showing few signs of being overawed by European domestic football's biggest match.
When you've got a Champions League final at 8 and a house party at 11 🎵 pic.twitter.com/GAIAHgF7ra— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020
And Alphonso Davies is also looking pretty calm...
👋 @lewy_official & Co.: @FCBayern Check-In. ✅#UCLfinal | #UCL | #PSGFCB | @FCBayernUS | @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/1MRlctOews— UEFA.com DE (@UEFAcom_de) August 23, 2020
Meanwhile, over in Paris, 5,000 fans prepare to watch the game in the Parc des Princes.
PSG fans are having a watch party inside the Parc des Princes 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZ9m9GDXbM— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020
00.00: Off we go! The 65th Champions League final is off and running.
🔴🔵 Entering the pitch with the 🏆 in sight 😍— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
Will this be Neymar's night? 🤷♂️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Gpt36dHAgr
Der FC Bayern Fanclub aus München ist bereit für das #UCL Finale zwischen @psg und dem @fcbayern! 😉 Wir drücken die Daumen, Jungs! Pack ma's! Wo schaut ihr diesen Kracher heute Abend? 📺 #PSGFCB The FC Bayern fan club from Munich is ready for the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich! 😉 We keep our fingers crossed, boys! Pack ma's! Where are you watching this cracker tonight? 📺
19:45: Neymar has the first real chance of the match but Manuel Neuer stands up to him.
#NeuerTheWall— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) August 23, 2020
♦ #PSGFCB | 0:0 #UCLfinal ♦ pic.twitter.com/pR1fEZx3E3
21:00: And then just moments later Robert Lewandowski turns and gets a shot away, only to see it bounce off Keylor Navas' right post.
Robert LewanPOSTski pic.twitter.com/qCg3JQt3sc— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 23, 2020
If Robert Lewandowski scores a goal tonight he will have scored goals as a 30-year-old, 31-year-old and 32-year-old this season.— Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) August 23, 2020
43:00: Kylian Mbappe has a great chance to open the scoring, but he shoots -- uncharacteristically -- tamely at Neuer.
That chance for Mbappe 😳 pic.twitter.com/Fi3T9XbsPV— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020
45:00: And then on the stroke of half-time, Kingsley Coman goes over in the penalty area after a tussle with Thilo Kehrer and there's a nervy wait as referee Daniele Orsato checks with the VAR but ... no dice! It's 0-0 at the interval.
Except of course during a #UCLFinal when it is in fact a penalty but not given. https://t.co/h3WKSdai5U— Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) August 23, 2020
Big chances at both ends to wrap up the half. Scores level - heart rates off the charts! 😅 #MissionLis6on #UCLfinal #MiaSanMia #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/oOqBb3jkYZ— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 23, 2020
PSG did complete more passes in the attacking penalty area than Bayern did (8 to 1): pic.twitter.com/tHpTPCcEtD— Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) August 23, 2020
My main Bayern-PSG first-half takeaway: I wish these teams weren't nearly as good at tactical fouls and blocked shots and goalkeeping.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 23, 2020
My heart cannot take another 45 minutes of this!!!!— Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 23, 2020
58:45: After the game falls into a spell of fouls and little scraps, Thomas Muller finds Joshua Kimmich, who picks out Coman at the far post and he opens the scoring against his former side! PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich.
Cool as you like. 👑💪— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) August 23, 2020
♦ #PSGFCB | 0:1 #UCLfinal ♦ pic.twitter.com/QsJ5urOEig
PSG fans seeing a Frenchman and former PSG player score against them in the #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cWlXuN3Nv9— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020
73:00: Should that have been a penalty for PSG? Looked like Kimmich clipped Mbappe in the penalty area but again the referee lets the match play on.
Penalty on Kylian Mbappé after a kick from Joshua Kimmich - probably evened out by the one on Coman in the first half.— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 23, 2020
So what is the point in having VAR if you're not going to use it? PSG have been robbed it's a stone wall pen by Kimmich on Mbappe— Tass (@FaZeTass) August 23, 2020
86:00: So much love for Thiago as he comes off to be replaced by Corentin Tolisso.
My God. Thiago put on an absolute clinic.— Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) August 23, 2020
89:00: A big chance for PSG as Neymar's effort flashes past the far post and the outstretched foot of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting -- but why isn't Mauro Icardi on?
Still unbelievable that it was Choupo-Moting and not Icardi who came in with that important sub in the 2nd half.— Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) August 23, 2020
Against a team that has a lead and will play deeper and force everything wide, having a proper poacher like Icardi would've surely been a good idea?!
95:00: Despite PSG's best efforts late on, Bayern hold them out and secure their sixth European title! What a team.
🏆 CAMPEONE6 🏆#MiaSanChampions #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/Gd6Qe1oJB7— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) August 23, 2020
Complete domination in Europe 👊— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2020
Bayern Munich are Champions League winners for the sixth time! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/bIwluH5oJx
🔴 Congratulations, Bayern - winners of the 2020 UEFA Champions League! 🎉🎉🎉#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ksKeqmgliR— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
Bayern Munich join Barcelona as the only clubs to win the treble in multiple seasons 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/5Dzi6EK0PI— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2020
Follow your dreams, kids.— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 23, 2020
You did it, @AlphonsoDavies 💙
#HomegrownHero 🇨🇦 #UCLfinal #ItTakesAVillage 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ZcIFcbAqDf
✅ Bundesliga 🇩🇪— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) August 23, 2020
✅ The cup 🏆
✅ Rookie of they year ⚽️
✅ Canadian footballer of the year 🇨🇦
✅ Champions League 🏆
What a year for former refugee @AlphonsoDavies and @FCBayern. #UCLfinal #AD19⚡️ https://t.co/scQoHKL5WQ
Heartbreak and ecstasy 💔❤️ @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/mZ0pSaJhAJ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2020