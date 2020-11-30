With just two rounds to go in the Champions League group stage, matchday five has plenty of big games with big implications.

The crucial action comes in Group H as Man United and PSG go head to head, while there are also heavyweight clashes which pit Atletico against Bayern Munich and Liverpool vs. Ajax.

With that in mind, we run you through all the action ahead of what promises to be another unpredictable, dramatic week of Champions League action. Who will seal their place in the knockout stages?

Standings: Bayern (12 pts), Atletico Madrid (5 pts), Lokomotiv Moscow (3 pts), FC Salzburg (1 pt)

ATLETICO MADRID vs. BAYERN MUNICH

Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Atletico Madrid picked up an impressive 1-0 win at Valencia at the weekend to make it six in a row in La Liga, but they badly need a victory in the Champions League to secure their place in the round of 16. Hector Herrera should be available again, while Luis Suarez needs to return a negative COVID-19 test to be permitted back in training.

Bayern Munich battled to a 3-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday with Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Douglas Costa all scoring. They are four from four in the Champions League and will aim to continue that in Madrid. Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich miss out through injury while Marc Roca is suspended.

Expect this one to be a thriller, but end all square.

LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW vs. FC SALZBURG

Tuesday, 12.55 p.m. ET / 5.55 p.m. GMT

Lokomotiv Moscow have three draws from their four Champions League matches, and backed that trend up with a 0-0 at the weekend away at Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Premier League. Their form has been mediocre this season and they sit seventh in the table -- they'll also be without Fyodor Smolov, Mikhail Lysov and Dmitri Barinov for Tuesday's match.

FC Salzburg lost 3-1 at Bayern Munich in matchday four, but reminded the Austrian Bundesliga of their dominance at the weekend as they won 8-2 at St Polten. The much-admired Hungarian midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai bagged a hat trick, as did Malian striker Sekou Koita, while Mergim Berisha and Karim Adeyemi also scored. They will be without Youba Diarra and Patson Daka for Tuesday's match.

Salzburg should upset the hosts here.

play 1:02 Laurens: Marcelo is a liability for Real Madrid Julien Laurens feels Real Madrid defender Marcelo is no longer good enough to play for the club.

Standings: Borussia Monchengladbach (8 pts), Shakhtar Donetsk (7 pts), Real Madrid (4 pts), Inter (2 pts)

SHAKHTAR DONETSK vs. REAL MADRID

Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. ET / 5:55 p.m. ET

Shakhtar won 1-0 at Dnipro-1 at the weekend thanks to Tete's 88th-minute winner, but have endured a rough time in the Champions League of late having shipped 10 goals to Borussia Monchengladbach in their last two matches. Shakhtar have four points from four matches and will be without Yevhen Konoplyanka, Davit Khocholava, Ismaily and Dentinho.

Real Madrid's unpredictable season continued as they lost 2-1 at home against Alaves on Saturday, with Casemiro's late goal not enough to cancel out Lucas Perez and Joselu's strikes. If Madrid win in Ukraine, they'll go through to the knockout stages but will be without Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal, while Karim Benzema is fit again.

We can see this one ending in a draw, though Madrid will be through with a win.

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH vs. INTER MILAN

Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Borussia Monchengladbach beat hapless Schalke 4-1 on Saturday with Florian Neuhaus, Oscar Wendt, Marcus Thuram and Hannes Wolf all scoring. They are ticking along nicely in the Champions League with two wins and two draws from their four matches, and Gladbach will be confident having beaten Shakhtar 6-0 and then 4-0. Jonas Hofmann and Ramy Bensebaini miss out.

Inter Milan have been desperate in the Champions League, with two wins and two defeats to their name. They badly need a win in Germany this week and will take heart from their 3-0 victory over Sassuolo on Saturday with Alexis Sanchez and Roberto Gagliardini scoring, alongside an own goal from Vlad Chiriches. Arturo Vidal misses out through suspension while Matias Vecino is injured. Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic and Aleksandar Kolarov are doubts.

Gladbach should have too much for Inter here, and a win books their spot in the last-16.

