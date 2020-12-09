Champions League round-of-16 draw: Seedings, date, round details

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 14.
Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Group winners will be away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 16, 17 and 23, 24. Return legs will be played on March 9, 10 and 16, 17.
Qualified as group winners: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid
Qualified as group runners-up: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla
POSSIBLE OPPONENTS:
Bayern Munich: Atalanta, Barca, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Porto, Sevilla
Chelsea: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig
Juventus: Atletico, Gladbach, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla
Liverpool: Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla
Manchester City: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Sevilla
Paris Saint-Germain: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla
Real Madrid: Atalanta, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig
Atalanta: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid: Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG
Barcelona: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, PSG
Borussia Monchengladbach: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG
Lazio: Bayern, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid
Porto: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid
RB Leipzig: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid
Sevilla: Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG
UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day from this season, scheduled for March 19.
The final will take place in Spain at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. on Saturday, May 29.
