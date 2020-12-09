        <
          Champions League round-of-16 draw: Seedings, date, round details

          Koeman has his say on Messi-Ronaldo debate ahead of UCL clash

          Barcelona's Ronald Koeman says it is "not nice" to compare Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (1:06)

          Dec 9, 2020
          The draw for the round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 14.

          - How teams can qualify for round of 16

          Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.

          Group winners will be away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 16, 17 and 23, 24. Return legs will be played on March 9, 10 and 16, 17.

          Qualified as group winners: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid

          Qualified as group runners-up: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

          POSSIBLE OPPONENTS:

          Bayern Munich: Atalanta, Barca, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla

          Borussia Dortmund: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Porto, Sevilla

          Chelsea: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig

          Juventus: Atletico, Gladbach, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

          Liverpool: Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

          Manchester City: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

          Paris Saint-Germain: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla

          Real Madrid: Atalanta, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig

          Atalanta: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

          Atletico Madrid: Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

          Barcelona: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

          Borussia Monchengladbach: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

          Lazio: Bayern, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

          Porto: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid

          RB Leipzig: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid

          Sevilla: Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

          UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day from this season, scheduled for March 19.

          The final will take place in Spain at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. on Saturday, May 29.

