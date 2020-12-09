Champions League round-of-16 draw: Seedings, date, round details

Barcelona's Ronald Koeman says it is "not nice" to compare Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (1:06)

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 14.

- How teams can qualify for round of 16

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.

Group winners will be away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 16, 17 and 23, 24. Return legs will be played on March 9, 10 and 16, 17.

Qualified as group winners: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid

Qualified as group runners-up: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

POSSIBLE OPPONENTS:

Bayern Munich: Atalanta, Barca, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Porto, Sevilla

Chelsea: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig

Juventus: Atletico, Gladbach, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

Liverpool: Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

Manchester City: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

Paris Saint-Germain: Atalanta, Atletico, Barca, Gladbach, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla

Real Madrid: Atalanta, Lazio, Porto, RB Leipzig

Atalanta: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid: Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

Barcelona: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

Borussia Monchengladbach: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

Lazio: Bayern, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid

Porto: Bayern, Dortmund, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid

RB Leipzig: Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid

Sevilla: Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, PSG

UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day from this season, scheduled for March 19.

The final will take place in Spain at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. on Saturday, May 29.

