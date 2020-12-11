Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has been nominated for FIFA The Best Men's player of the Year for 2020 alongside Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.

The women's award will be contested between Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze, Chelsea forward Pernille Harder and Lyon defender Wendie Renard.

Lewandowski, whose 55 goals helped Bayern win the Treble in 2019-20, said he was disappointed the annual Ballon d'Or award had been cancelled due to COVID-19.