Neymar getting 'better and better' at PSG after hat trick (1:05)

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 draw is taking place at 6 a.m. ET (11 a.m. GMT) with several of Europe's biggest clubs waiting to find out who their opponents will be.

Teams from the same country cannot be paired against each other, while group winners will also avoid facing off in the round of 16. Winners will not face the team who finished second in their group.

Holders Bayern Munich are bidding to retain the title and, having won their group, will avoid facing Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea or Real Madrid.

However, Barcelona finished runners-up to Juve, and they will be the team to avoid for the group winners.

Top seeds: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain.

Second seeds: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig.