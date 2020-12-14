Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens give their early impressions of the standout tie in the round of 16. (1:03)

Barcelona were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the standout tie of the Champions League round of 16 on Monday morning.

The clash means that, if fit, Neymar will return to Camp Nou. The last time these teams met in the competition produced one of the most memorable matches in Champions League history as Barca -- inspired by Neymar -- won the round-of-16 second-leg clash 6-1 to recover from a 4-0 first-leg defeat. Neymar left in the summer of 2017, and this will be his first return.

Cristiano Ronaldo will make a return to Portugal as Juventus were drawn with Porto -- a side he has mixed memories of playing against in the competition.

In 2004, his Manchester United side were eliminated by Porto after a draw at Old Trafford, which sparked Jose Mourinho's famous run down the Old Trafford touchline. However, five years later, Ronaldo scored a stunning goal that decided their quarterfinal clash, and he was awarded the Puskas Award for it.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will face Diego Simeone as his side were paired with Atletico Madrid in a repeat of the 2014 semifinal.

Holders Bayern Munich were drawn against Lazio, who were unbeaten in the group phase and qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp returns to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

Manchester City were drawn against Borussia Monchengladbach, while Real Madrid will face Atalanta. Europa League winners Sevilla were paired against Borussia Dortmund. The two-legged ties will be played starting Feb. 16.

Full draw

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Porto vs. Juventus

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid