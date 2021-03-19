Steve Nicol calls PSG a shambles and believes any team would line up well against them in the UCL quarterfinals. (1:25)

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League quarterfinals, while there will be a repeat of last season's final as Bayern Munich were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain.

The other ties will see Manchester City taking on Borussia Dortmund and FC Porto facing Chelsea

The draw took place on Friday, March 19 at 7 a.m. ET in Nyon, Switzerland.

Only two of the remaining teams are top of the table in their domestic leagues; with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid having been knocked out in the round of 16.

City and PSG are the only sides left in the competition who have never won the Champions League, though the French side did reach the final last season and will be looking to build on that.

QUARTERFINALS

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

SEMIFINALS

Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool vs. FC Porto or Chelsea