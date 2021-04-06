Kroos the key difference maker as Real Madrid thwart lacklustre Liverpool

Steve Nicol believes Liverpool's Achilles' heel vs. Real Madrid was their defensive inexperience in the first leg. (1:26)

Football fans and pundits seem to like to turn everything into a punchline these days but please feel free to sneer at those who quickly joke: "Well Liverpool got a taste for thrashing La Liga teams at Anfield judging by that Barcelona time in the 2019 semifinal so... no big deal here!"

Let's be crystal clear -- while Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid is significantly better than the 3-0 (very nearly 4-0 if it wasn't for Ousmane Dembele's ineptitude in the final seconds) defeat at Camp Nou two years ago, Jurgen Klopp's team played infinitely, almost indescribably better that night in Catalunya.

That was a night when you had to ask yourself: "How the hell did Liverpool not win at Camp Nou... never mind lose 3-0?"

Tuesday's quarterfinal first-leg loss was a match when the Premier League's reigning champions and 2019 Champions League winners were mostly anodyne and often atrocious.

Liverpool lacked not only football basics but either discarded the central parts of their DNA ever since Klopp took over -- or felt utterly unable to play with the rock 'n roll hunger and intensity which made them both famous and successful.

A night when if Trent Alexander-Arnold hadn't excelled twice, to blunt huge Marco Asensio's opportunities, this tie would have been put to bed, given a soporific story and begun to snore gently.

Using the word "atrocious" is strong. But it's merited here not only by the normal Liverpool standards but by any basic football barometer.

Football lives and breathes analysis now, especially in an era where it seems that every club with a moderate budget could tell you what opposition players had for breakfast and where they are planning to holiday next summer -- let alone their strengths and weaknesses on the pitch.

Thus every single member of Liverpool's coaching and playing staff will have known three very specific things about Toni Kroos.

Firstly, if you gift him time and space he can launch a football onto a thin dime 75 metres away and, honestly, if you asked him to perform that trick blindfolded he'd take your pocket money off you if you bet against him managing it.

Secondly, if he's properly pressed he can't pull off either of those tricks successfully.

Thirdly, if you run "beyond" him, either with or without the ball he'll disdainfully opt not to run with you in the full expectation that someone else, often Casemiro, will do the blue collar work of chasing, harassing and tackling.

When Liverpool allowed Real Madrid to settle their nerves (remember they were missing Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane and have yet to harness the huge potential of Eden Hazard's partnership with Karim Benzema) and to establish a commanding two-goal lead, it was as if Liverpool's players had never seen or heard of Kroos before.

Their pitch positions, their body language, their languid complacency were like: "Yeah! Go on Blondie! Just you try and launch a heat seeking through ball against our world class defence."

So he did.

The first one is remarkable. Especially given that Liverpool's owners are Fenway Sports Group. Their Boston offices are located about 30 miles from the home of NFL team New England Patriots in Foxborough, which is a place of reverence because the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era has shown what a truly great quarterback can achieve.

Which begs the question: Who thought it was a good idea to let Kroos quarterback Madrid into such a commanding position?

The World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 dropped deep for that first goal and then did with his right boot what Brady does when he launches laser-guided touchdown passes.

The fault lies, squarely, between Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Diogo Jota.

Not one of them is positionally well-placed, not one of them communicates to the others that Kroos has to be closed down, not one of them makes a despairing run to try and prevent Madrid's No. 8 from having time to make a sandwich, phone his wife, plot the geometry of his world-class pass and then deliver the ball not simply onto Vinicius' run but onto the Real Madrid crest on the left of his chest.

It was that good. Galileu would have been proud.

Those three players, whose job was to make life uncomfortable, looked to have faces which matched the red colour of their jerseys as they watched the young Brazilian score brilliantly for Real's first on the night.

Klopp's tolerance boiled over after the second example when Kroos, once again deep inside his own half but this time over towards the left, took possession again.

He must have expected to hear the thunder of hooves. His lizard brain must have been telling him: "Look out, you're about to be trampled by a typical, energetic Klopp-Liverpool press ... get ready to offload the ball to safety and assume the recovery position!"