Premier League clubs have set a new record for overall European performance in one season after Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United reached the finals of the two competitions.

The coefficient score is an average of all an association's teams in Europe over the course of the campaign, and English clubs' coefficient this season will eclipse the previous highest, set by La Liga in the 2015-16 season when Real Madrid and Sevilla FC lifted the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

The Premier League has 23.928 points, which matches the La Liga score of 2015-16. But with the UCL winners guaranteed to come from England, the end-of-season score will be a minimum of 24.214.

ALL-TIME UEFA COEFFICIENT Association Season score 1. England 2021-22 24.214* 2. Spain 2015-16 23.928 3. Spain 2013-14 23.000 4. England 2018-19 22.642 5. Spain 2011-12 20.857 *Minimum end-of-season score.

UEFA's coefficient table also ranks leagues in order of strength in European competition over a five-year period. The Premier League was already guaranteed to take over as the No. 1 ranked European league for the first time in nine years, displacing La Liga from the top spot.

As well as the three finalists this season, Liverpool reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, while Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the semifinal stage with Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur making it to the round-of-16 stage.

English clubs' previous best season came in 2018-19, with a clean sweep of both finals, when Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League and Chelsea defeated Arsenal in the Europa League. It was the first time all four clubs in the two finals came from only one association.

That season only ranks fourth in the all-time table as Burnley failed to make it through the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, effectively lowering the average of the other Premier League clubs.

In the club rankings, Manchester City will move above Real Madrid into second place, behind Bayern Munich, if they win the Champions League final.