The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea slated to be played in Istanbul on May 29 is likely to be moved from the Turkish city, sources have told ESPN, with UEFA and the English FA in talks over staging the game in England after the UK government's decision to place Turkey on its travel red list.

Sources told ESPN that UEFA is "assessing its position" on the venue for the Champions League final, having only been made aware of the UK decision on Turkey on Friday.

In an announcement on Friday, the UK announced that any arrivals from Turkey would have to isolate at an airport hotel for 10 days, without exception, due to the increasing COVID-19 levels in the country.

The red list is the UK's strictest level of travel restrictions and applies to all travellers, including players as well as travelling supporters.

Up to 8,000 travelling fans from both clubs had been expected to travel to Turkey from England for the final, but official UK government advice now warns against travel to the country

UEFA was forced to move last season's final from Istanbul to Lisbon due to the pandemic, and the Ataturk Stadium is now likely to miss out again.

Speaking in a news conference to announce the decision on Turkey, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the government, FA and UEFA are now discussing the possibility of moving the game to England.

Wembley Stadium, which last hosted the final in 2013, is unavailable for this season's game due to the EFL play-offs being booked for the same weekend.

Villa Park in Birmingham has offered to stage the game if moved, but UEFA could also consider taking the game to Lisbon again -- Portugal is on the UK green list, which allows open travel between the two countries -- or another venue that would enable fans and players to travel.