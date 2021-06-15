Gab Marcotti has the latest on the fallout from the failed European Super League for Real Madrid, Barca and Juve. (1:27)

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been admitted to next season's Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project.

Admission letters have been sent to all Champions League participants, European football's governing body UEFA has said.

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real over their involvement in the proposed Super League have been suspended by UEFA's independent appeals body.

UEFA opened a probe against the three clubs, but last week it suspended proceedings after being notified by the Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

"Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season's UEFA club competitions today," UEFA told Reuters on Tuesday.

Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project, which unravelled when all six English clubs plus Internazionale, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew.

Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said earlier this month that the plan to create a breakaway league was not a coup but a way to save the football industry, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Juve qualified for the Champions League on the final day of last season's Serie A campaign and have since changed coaches, with Massimiliano Allegri back for a second spell.