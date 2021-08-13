Kathleen McNamee is ecstatic to see Barcelona and Norway's 'standout player' Caroline Hansen in the top 10 of ESPN FC Women's Rank. (1:02)

How Caroline Hansen earned her place in the top 10 (1:02)

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe have been shortlisted for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League awards, while UWCL champions Barcelona lead the women's nominations with eight players recognised.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes were picked alongside Villarreal's Gerard Moreno for the Europa League Player of the Season award.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Chelsea are well represented on both Champions League lists with five nominations in the men's category and three in the women's.

Kylian Mbappe has been nominated in the forwards category. Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The awards nominate the three best goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards in the European competition.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who won the award for the 2019-20 season, has also been nominated in the forwards category alongside Haaland and Mbappe.

Haaland scored the most goals in the 2020-21 season with 10 while Mbappe scored eight.

Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Edouard Mendy have been nominated for the best Champions League goalkeeper while Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Dias and Antonio Rudiger get the nod in the defenders category.

Winner of the 2019-20 Midfielder of the Year award Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated again alongside Chelsea's Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Barcelona beat Chelsea in the UWCL final. Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona swept the UWCL forward awards with Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens making the top three.

Hermoso was the tournament's joint top scorer on six goals with Chelsea's Fran Kirby while Martens finished one behind on five.

They also had strong representation in the midfielders and defenders category with Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas nominated in the former and Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes nominated in the latter.

Chelsea, who were beaten by Barcelona in the final, make up the rest of the top three with Ji So-yun and captain Magdalena Eriksson.

In the goalkeepers category, Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler and Sandra Panos were nominated.

The winners of the Champions League awards will be announced during the group stage draw on Aug. 26 while the Europa League winners will be announced on Aug. 27.

Men's nominees

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid

Ederson, Manchester City

Edouard Mendy, Chelsea

Defenders

Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea

Ruben Dias, Manchester City

Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Jorginho, Chelsea

N'Golo Kante, Chelsea

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain

Robert Lewandowksi, Bayern Munich

Women's nominees

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger, Chelsea Women

Christiane Endler, Paris Saint-Germain, now at Lyon

Sandra Panos, Barcelona

Defenders

Magdalena Eriksson, Chelsea Women

Maria Pilar Leon, Barcelona

Irene Paredes, Barcelona

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati, Barcelona

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

Ji So-yun, Chelsea Women

Forwards

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Jennifer Hermoso, Barcelona

Lieke Martens, Barcelona