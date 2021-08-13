        <
          Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe up for UCL awards; Barcelona lead UWCL nominations

          7:15 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe have been shortlisted for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League awards, while UWCL champions Barcelona lead the women's nominations with eight players recognised.

          Manchester United's Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes were picked alongside Villarreal's Gerard Moreno for the Europa League Player of the Season award.

          Chelsea are well represented on both Champions League lists with five nominations in the men's category and three in the women's.

          The awards nominate the three best goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards in the European competition.

          Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who won the award for the 2019-20 season, has also been nominated in the forwards category alongside Haaland and Mbappe.

          Haaland scored the most goals in the 2020-21 season with 10 while Mbappe scored eight.

          Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Edouard Mendy have been nominated for the best Champions League goalkeeper while Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Dias and Antonio Rudiger get the nod in the defenders category.

          Winner of the 2019-20 Midfielder of the Year award Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated again alongside Chelsea's Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

          Barcelona swept the UWCL forward awards with Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens making the top three.

          Hermoso was the tournament's joint top scorer on six goals with Chelsea's Fran Kirby while Martens finished one behind on five.

          They also had strong representation in the midfielders and defenders category with Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas nominated in the former and Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes nominated in the latter.

          Chelsea, who were beaten by Barcelona in the final, make up the rest of the top three with Ji So-yun and captain Magdalena Eriksson.

          In the goalkeepers category, Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler and Sandra Panos were nominated.

          The winners of the Champions League awards will be announced during the group stage draw on Aug. 26 while the Europa League winners will be announced on Aug. 27.

          Men's nominees

          Goalkeepers

          Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid

          Ederson, Manchester City

          Edouard Mendy, Chelsea

          Defenders

          Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea

          Ruben Dias, Manchester City

          Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea

          Midfielders

          Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

          Jorginho, Chelsea

          N'Golo Kante, Chelsea

          Forwards

          Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

          Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain

          Robert Lewandowksi, Bayern Munich

          Women's nominees

          Goalkeepers

          Ann-Katrin Berger, Chelsea Women

          Christiane Endler, Paris Saint-Germain, now at Lyon

          Sandra Panos, Barcelona

          Defenders

          Magdalena Eriksson, Chelsea Women

          Maria Pilar Leon, Barcelona

          Irene Paredes, Barcelona

          Midfielders

          Aitana Bonmati, Barcelona

          Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

          Ji So-yun, Chelsea Women

          Forwards

          Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

          Jennifer Hermoso, Barcelona

          Lieke Martens, Barcelona