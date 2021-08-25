The final three places in the Champions League group stage were sealed on Wednesday evening, completing the 32-team line up for Thursday's group-stage draw.

Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Salzburg booked a return, while Sheriff Tiraspol will become the first Moldovan team to play in the group stage of Europe's premier club competition after knocking out Dinamo Zagreb.

The four draw pots are now confirmed, with the champions of Europe's top six leagues, plus the two European titleholders, in Pot 1. Pots 2-4 are built based on UEFA's five-year coefficient score, which is an average of overall performance.

The draw ceremony begins from 5 p.m. BST, midday ET on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Pot 1

Chelsea

Villarreal

Atletico Madrid

Manchester City

Inter Milan

Bayern Munich

Lille

Sporting CP

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

FC Porto

Ajax

Shakhtar Donetsk

RB Leipzig

FC Salzburg

Benfica

Atalanta

Zenit St Petersburg

Pot 4

Besiktas

Dynamo Kiev

Club Brugge

Young Boys

AC Milan

Malmo

VfL Wolfsburg

Sheriff Tiraspol

The teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams, with no teams from the same association able to be drawn against each other. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, with the third-placed teams going through to the Europa League knockout phase to play group runners-up.