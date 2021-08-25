        <
        >

          Champions League group-stage pots set ahead of Thursday's draw

          5:34 PM ET

          The final three places in the Champions League group stage were sealed on Wednesday evening, completing the 32-team line up for Thursday's group-stage draw.

          Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Salzburg booked a return, while Sheriff Tiraspol will become the first Moldovan team to play in the group stage of Europe's premier club competition after knocking out Dinamo Zagreb.

          The four draw pots are now confirmed, with the champions of Europe's top six leagues, plus the two European titleholders, in Pot 1. Pots 2-4 are built based on UEFA's five-year coefficient score, which is an average of overall performance.

          The draw ceremony begins from 5 p.m. BST, midday ET on Thursday, Aug. 26.

          Pot 1
          Chelsea
          Villarreal
          Atletico Madrid
          Manchester City
          Inter Milan
          Bayern Munich
          Lille
          Sporting CP

          Pot 2
          Real Madrid
          Barcelona
          Juventus
          Manchester United
          Paris Saint-Germain
          Liverpool
          Sevilla
          Borussia Dortmund

          Pot 3
          FC Porto
          Ajax
          Shakhtar Donetsk
          RB Leipzig
          FC Salzburg
          Benfica
          Atalanta
          Zenit St Petersburg

          Pot 4

          Besiktas
          Dynamo Kiev
          Club Brugge
          Young Boys
          AC Milan
          Malmo
          VfL Wolfsburg
          Sheriff Tiraspol

          The teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams, with no teams from the same association able to be drawn against each other. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, with the third-placed teams going through to the Europa League knockout phase to play group runners-up.