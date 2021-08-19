Holders Chelsea will be joined by 31 other teams in the hat for the Champions League group stage draw.

When is the draw?

It takes place on Thursday, Aug. 26 in Istanbul, Turkey. The draw ceremony will begin at noon ET / 5 p.m. BST. It could take up to an hour, with UEFA also presenting the 2020-21 awards as part of the ceremony.

Group-stage draw pots

Pot 1: Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Lille, Sporting CP

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pots 3 and 4 will be confirmed once the final qualifiers are known on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

When will the games be played?

Matchday 1: Sept. 14-15

Matchday 2: Sept. 28-29

Matchday 3: Oct. 19-20

Matchday 4: Nov. 2-6

Matchday 5: Nov. 23-24

Matchday 6: Dec. 7-8

What time will the games kick off?

Games will start at 6:55 p.m. CET / 12:55 p.m. ET, or at 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET.

When is the draw for the Round of 16?

It takes place on Monday, Dec. 13.

MORE:

UEFA Champions League home page