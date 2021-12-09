Champions League round-of-16 draw: Seedings, date, round details

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate who deserves to be voted the best forward in the FC 100. (1:23)

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 13.

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.

Group winners will be away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 15, 16 and 22, 23. Return legs will be played on March 8, 9 and 15, 16.

The teams confirmed in the draw are:

Qualified as group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lille

Qualified as runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Villarreal

UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day from this season, scheduled for March 18.

The final will take place on Saturday, May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

