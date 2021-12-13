Champions League holders Chelsea will find out their opponents for the knockout stages of the competition with the draw taking place at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday.

Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to become the first club to retain the Champions League title since Real Madrid in 2018.

Chelsea finished second in their group behind Juventus after conceding a late equaliser in the final matchday clash at Zenit St Petersburg.

Fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all topped their groups, with Jurgen Klopp's side winning all six games.

Bayern Munich and Ajax also enjoyed a perfect winning record in the group stages while Benfica progressed at the expense of Barcelona, who drop into the Europa League draw.

Despite a shock defeat to minnows Sheriff, Real Madrid bounced back to top their group while LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid progressed to the round-of-16 with a dramatic final day win at Porto.

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.

Group winners will be away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 15, 16 and 22, 23. Return legs will be played on March 8, 9 and 15, 16.

The away goals rule has also been abolished in European tournament knockout ties this season.

The rule, which had been in place since 1965, was used to determine a winner when teams were level on aggregate after a two-legged match. The team that had scored more goals as the away side were awarded the victory. But from now, this will be replaced by extra time and penalties.

UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on the same day for this season, scheduled for March 18.

The final will take place on Saturday, May 28 at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Qualified as group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lille

Qualified as runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Villarreal