The Champignons League pizza is fine with UEFA after all.

European soccer's governing body said Tuesday it does not mind that a German frozen pizza manufacturer is referencing the Champions League with one of its cheesy offerings.

The manufacturer, Pizza Wolke, said on Sunday that it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name "Champignons League'' for its mushroom pizza.

But in a slice of good news for Pizza Wolke, which is based in the central town of Giessen north of Frankfurt, UEFA suggested that the legal representative had made a meal of the matter.

"UEFA obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an overzealous local trademark agent acting too hastily,'' the governing body said in a statement. "The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.''