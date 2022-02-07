UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has taken a swipe at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus over their continued push for a European Super League and compared the clubs to flat-earthers.

A total of 12 of Europe's top clubs -- led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez -- announced in April 2021 that they intended to create a new Super League and break away from UEFA's established Champions League competition.

After a hostile reaction from supporters and governments alike the move collapsed, with all six Premier League clubs plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrawing.

Last month, a court in Madrid rejected a bid from UEFA to have the judge who granted an injunction protecting the Super League removed from the case but Ceferin is adamant the breakaway league will not happen.

"I don't have a problem with them [Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus]," Ceferin told Le Journal du Dimanche. "But after they stabbed me and UEFA, I think it's up to them to call.

"In the same way that the earth is flat, they still think the Super League exists. At the same time, they were the first to sign up to play in the Champions League this season.

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin insists the European Super League will not happen. Photo by Richard Juilliart - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"A bit strange. But if they asked for a meeting, I would sit down. There's nothing personal behind it. But the only things we hear from them are lawsuits that have no place. They're trying to put pressure everywhere.

"Nobody wants it [the Super League] except the few who think that football is all about money."

Ceferin was also critical of FIFA's proposal for biennial World Cups with the organisation planning to hold the competition for men and women every two years instead of four.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the plans are a "threat" to other sports while footballing stars Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski also expressed concerns about player welfare.

"I'm sure that it won't happen because it's complete nonsense," Ceferin added. "It's a populist project that would destroy football. It goes against all the principles of our sport. It's not just bad for Europe.

"It's incredible that a football organization can propose that players, who already have to bear too heavy a load, play a month-long tournament every summer.

"Also imagine how much that would destroy women's football? I'm not sure they understand but I'm sure they hear the rejection from fans, authorities, governments, the European Union."