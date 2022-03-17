When is the Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw?

        <
          The draws for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET on Friday, March 18.

          Qualified teams:
          Atletico Madrid
          Bayern Munich
          Benfica
          Chelsea
          Liverpool
          Manchester City
          Real Madrid
          Villarreal

          Teams from the same country can be drawn against each other.

          After the quarterfinal draw, a separate draw is held for the semifinals (and there is then a third draw to decide who would be considered the "home" team for the final).

          For the quarterfinals and semifinals, teams from the same city cannot be not scheduled to play at home on the same day or on consecutive days, due to logistics and crowd control. To avoid such a scheduling conflict, if two teams from one city are drawn to play at home for the same leg, the order of legs of the tie involving the team with the lower domestic ranking in the qualifying season is reversed from the original draw.

          The final will take place at Parc des Princes, in Paris, France, on Saturday, May 28.

