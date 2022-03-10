Alejandro Moreno explains what went wrong for PSG in their 3-1 loss vs. Real Madrid on Wednesday. (2:03)

Why Moreno is calling PSG's loss to Real Madrid embarrassing (2:03)

Real Madrid pulled of an incredible comeback to bounce Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League on Wednesday night. Down 2-0 on aggregate in the second half of their round-of-16 second leg, Karim Benzema scored a hat trick and Real hung on to win the tie 3-2 and advance to the quarterfinals for the 18th time in club history.

Needless to say, the social media world took notice...

The Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is having an MVP level season in the NBA and, apparently, is a big Real Madrid fan.

This is incredible. I'm still shocked. What a win!! UEFA thought they could punish RM for the super league and they lost #HalaMadrid — Joel "Troel" Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 9, 2022

Former Premier League stars turned pundits settled what looks to be an old score.

I told you this for years & you never agreed!! 👀😂👀😂 https://t.co/nKE4qaEDfu — Dr Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 9, 2022

Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae gave props to ESPN FC's Steve Nicol, who called this result well before kickoff.

Fellow Scots...oor ain Stevie Nicol had an inkling... https://t.co/jipFmELA5s — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) March 9, 2022

On the Mount Rushmore of legendary Real Madrid stars, Benzema understandably made the cut.

David Alaba was a rock at the heart of the Madrid defence and offered up this cryptic tweet following the match. Where did the chair come from?

Don't you sit in our chair! pic.twitter.com/lmJAMyM8UD — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) March 9, 2022

For those running the handle on the official Real Madrid account, Wednesday's win was just another memorable comeback to add to the list.

✍️ I guess we can add tonight to the list... https://t.co/8Kc155jdYs — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 9, 2022

Pictures like these are becoming increasingly common for Lionel Messi as his Champions League career ages.