          Real Madrid's shock rally past Paris Saint-Germain had social media going wild

          Why Moreno is calling PSG's loss to Real Madrid embarrassing

          Alejandro Moreno explains what went wrong for PSG in their 3-1 loss vs. Real Madrid on Wednesday.

          7:55 PM ET
          ESPN

          Real Madrid pulled of an incredible comeback to bounce Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League on Wednesday night. Down 2-0 on aggregate in the second half of their round-of-16 second leg, Karim Benzema scored a hat trick and Real hung on to win the tie 3-2 and advance to the quarterfinals for the 18th time in club history.

          Needless to say, the social media world took notice...

          The Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is having an MVP level season in the NBA and, apparently, is a big Real Madrid fan.

          Former Premier League stars turned pundits settled what looks to be an old score.

          Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae gave props to ESPN FC's Steve Nicol, who called this result well before kickoff.

          On the Mount Rushmore of legendary Real Madrid stars, Benzema understandably made the cut.

          David Alaba was a rock at the heart of the Madrid defence and offered up this cryptic tweet following the match. Where did the chair come from?

          For those running the handle on the official Real Madrid account, Wednesday's win was just another memorable comeback to add to the list.

          Pictures like these are becoming increasingly common for Lionel Messi as his Champions League career ages.