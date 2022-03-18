Don Hutchison has no confidence in Chelsea winning the Champions League given the current uncertainties at the club. (1:11)

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

In the other ties, Manchester City take on Atletico Madrid, Villarreal come up against Bayern Munich and Benfica face Liverpool.

- ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- UCL talking points: Premier League and LaLiga dominate last eight

That means the three Premier League sides avoided one another in the last eight, as did the three LaLiga sides.

There is the potential for teams from the same domestic division to face off In the semifinal draw, with the winner in the Chelsea/Real Madrid tie playing Manchester City or Atletico. Meanwhile, Benfica or Liverpool will face Villarreal or Bayern.

The fixtures will be confirmed shortly, but as both Madrid teams have been drawn at home in the second leg of the quarterfinals, it is expected one tie will be reversed. As Atletico Madrid qualified as Spanish champions, their tie will remain unaltered, while Real Madrid's game against Chelsea should be reversed and the second leg held at Stamford Bridge. This also happened in 2019 when both Manchester City and United were drawn at home, with United's tie switched around.

Quarterfinal first legs will take place on April 5 and 6, with the second legs on April 12 and 13.

The semifinal first legs follow on April 26 and 27, with the return legs on May 3 and 4.

Champions League quarterfinal draw:

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Liverpool vs. Benfica

Champions League semifinal draw:

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea or Real Madrid

Liverpool or Benfica vs. Villarreal or Bayern Munich