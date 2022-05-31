Champions League final chaos must not happen again because football, fans deserve better

The French government and UEFA have announced inquiries into events before, during and after Saturday night's UEFA Champions League final. These were the sort of scenes the European game hoped were long behind them: supporters (including children) being pepper-sprayed, ticket-less individuals forcing their way through or over gates, fans being mugged and intimidated, supporters being penned in for hours in dangerous conditions.

Truth isn't just the first casualty of war; it's also the first casualty in situations like we witnessed Saturday night. Different camps defending their corner, half-truths and outright fabrications, mistrust and tribalism, cultural differences and accusations, age-old prejudices and historical fears... all amplified by social media and sometimes decontextualised by a 24/7 news cycle.

What we need now is a full investigation: calm, transparent and independent. In fact, we need multiple ones, and it's right that UEFA commissioned an independent inquiry to go with the French one. What's not helpful is comments like those from the French sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, who said Liverpool "let its supporters out in the wild" as if they're rabid animals.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that more than two-thirds of the 62,000 Liverpool supporters who he claimed showed up at the Stade de France had presented fake tickets. That may or may not be accurate, just as it may or may not be true that the actions taken by law enforcement were, as he claims, "proportionate" and helped "prevent deaths or serious injury." But I'm not sure how you can make such a claim less than 36 hours after the match, and I'm not the only one.

"I would just say we are incredibly surprised that someone in that position would make comments in the first place at this point, when we haven't had adequate time to understand what happened," said Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan. He was referring to Oudea-Castera, but he might as well have been talking about Darmanin. "There hasn't been an independent investigation to establish all the facts... There needs to be that independent, transparent investigation into what happened. We should know all the facts to make sure the scenes that we've all seen, absolutely disgraceful, from Saturday do not ever happen again.

"Everyone should be focused on getting the investigation right and less about making inflammatory comments that attempt to deflect responsibility for what happened on Saturday night."

He's right: we know bad things happened. The "who" is important, but so are the "why" and "how," and in situations like these, your best-case scenario comes in two parts.