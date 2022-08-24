The pots for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw have been confirmed after Dinamo Zagreb, FC Copenhagen and Rangers secured the final three places on Wednesday evening.

The draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday at 4 p.m. GMT, midday ET when the 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four.

Pot 1 contains the titleholders of the Champions League and the Europa League (Eintracht Frankfurt), plus the champions of Europe's top six leagues -- the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga. As Real Madrid secured the league and UCL Double there is a vacant place among the top seeds and that goes to the champions of the Eredivisie -- Ajax.

Pots 2 to 4 are ordered on UEFA coefficient, which measures results and performance in Europe over a five-year period.

Pot 2 will include Liverpool and the other English teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, plus Barcelona and Juventus.

Borussia Dortmund could face a tough group as they will be in Pot 3.

One team from each pot is drawn into a group, which cannot contain more than one club from a single league.

POT 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Porto

Ajax

POT 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

POT 3

Borussia Dortmund

FC Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Benfica

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

POT 4

Rangers

Dinamo Zagreb

Marseille

FC Copenhagen

Club Brugge

Celtic

Viktoria Plzen

Maccabi Haifa

Match dates:

Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7

Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14

Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5

Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12

Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26

Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2