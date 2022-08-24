        <
        >

          Champions League draw pots set for group stage

          5:37 PM ET

          The pots for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw have been confirmed after Dinamo Zagreb, FC Copenhagen and Rangers secured the final three places on Wednesday evening.

          The draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday at 4 p.m. GMT, midday ET when the 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four.

          Pot 1 contains the titleholders of the Champions League and the Europa League (Eintracht Frankfurt), plus the champions of Europe's top six leagues -- the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga. As Real Madrid secured the league and UCL Double there is a vacant place among the top seeds and that goes to the champions of the Eredivisie -- Ajax.

          Pots 2 to 4 are ordered on UEFA coefficient, which measures results and performance in Europe over a five-year period.

          Pot 2 will include Liverpool and the other English teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, plus Barcelona and Juventus.

          Borussia Dortmund could face a tough group as they will be in Pot 3.

          One team from each pot is drawn into a group, which cannot contain more than one club from a single league.

          POT 1
          Real Madrid
          Eintracht Frankfurt
          Manchester City
          AC Milan
          Bayern Munich
          Paris Saint-Germain
          FC Porto
          Ajax

          POT 2
          Liverpool
          Chelsea
          Barcelona
          Juventus
          Atletico Madrid
          Sevilla
          RB Leipzig
          Tottenham Hotspur

          POT 3
          Borussia Dortmund
          FC Salzburg
          Shakhtar Donetsk
          Inter Milan
          Napoli
          Benfica
          Sporting CP
          Bayer Leverkusen

          POT 4
          Rangers
          Dinamo Zagreb
          Marseille
          FC Copenhagen
          Club Brugge
          Celtic
          Viktoria Plzen
          Maccabi Haifa

          Match dates:
          Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7
          Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14
          Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5
          Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12
          Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26
          Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2