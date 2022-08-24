The pots for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw have been confirmed after Dinamo Zagreb, FC Copenhagen and Rangers secured the final three places on Wednesday evening.
The draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday at 4 p.m. GMT, midday ET when the 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four.
Pot 1 contains the titleholders of the Champions League and the Europa League (Eintracht Frankfurt), plus the champions of Europe's top six leagues -- the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga. As Real Madrid secured the league and UCL Double there is a vacant place among the top seeds and that goes to the champions of the Eredivisie -- Ajax.
Pots 2 to 4 are ordered on UEFA coefficient, which measures results and performance in Europe over a five-year period.
Pot 2 will include Liverpool and the other English teams, Chelsea and Tottenham, plus Barcelona and Juventus.
Borussia Dortmund could face a tough group as they will be in Pot 3.
One team from each pot is drawn into a group, which cannot contain more than one club from a single league.
POT 1
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
FC Porto
Ajax
POT 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur
POT 3
Borussia Dortmund
FC Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Benfica
Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen
POT 4
Rangers
Dinamo Zagreb
Marseille
FC Copenhagen
Club Brugge
Celtic
Viktoria Plzen
Maccabi Haifa
Match dates:
Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7
Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14
Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5
Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12
Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26
Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2