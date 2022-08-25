Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona in a deal worth €50 million this summer. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League on Thursday, which sees Robert Lewandowski facing an early return to his former club, while Manchester City's Erling Haaland will reunite with his ex-club Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski ended his eight-year spell at Bayern acrimoniously in July to join Barca in a €50 million deal, and will face his old club after they were drawn together in Group C.

Thursday's draw, which took place in Istanbul, Turkey, means the two clubs will face each other in the group stages of Europe's biggest club competition for a second consecutive season, with Bayern condemning Barca to a pair of 3-0 defeats last term as the Spanish giants finished third and were sent to the Europa League, where they reached the quarterfinals.

Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen make up the remainder of Group C.

Meanwhile, Haaland, who joined City in a €60m deal this summer, faces a return to Dortmund as the two clubs were drawn together in Group G alongside Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

This season's Champions League group stage will be played over a shorter period -- nine weeks than typical 12 weeks -- due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November.

The knockout stages of the competition will take place later than in previous years, beginning on Feb. 14, 2023.

The final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.

GROUP A: Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy), Rangers (Scotland).

GROUP B: FC Porto (Portugal), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium).

GROUP C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic).

GROUP D: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Sporting CP (Portugal), Marseille (France).

GROUP E: AC Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), FC Salzburg (Austria), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

GROUP F: Real Madrid (Spain), RB Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Celtic (Scotland).

GROUP G: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark).

GROUP H: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Maccabi Haifa (Israel).