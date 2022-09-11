Supporters at Thursday night's European action involving Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death. (2:06)

Rangers' Champions League game against Napoli on Tuesday has been postponed by a day due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, UEFA said on Sunday.

The queen died aged 96 on Thursday, which led to a raft of postponements across different sports in Britain over the weekend, including Premier League and English Football League games.

UEFA also said Napoli fans would not be able to attend the game at Rangers' Ibrox stadium, while Rangers supporters will not be allowed at the return game "as a matter of sporting fairness."

"[The game] has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00 CET [8pm BST, 3pm ET]. This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events," UEFA said.

"Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers' fans will not be authorised for the return leg in Naples."

Rangers started their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Ajax while Napoli thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at home.