Champions League: How every team can qualify for the knockout rounds

We're at the halfway stage of the Champions League group stage, and that means the best-performing sides can start booking their places in the round of 16.

Here we take a look at the state of play across all eight groups.

TIEBREAKERS:

- Points in head-to-head matches among the tied teams

- Goal difference in head-to-head matches among the tied teams

- Goals scored in head-to-head matches among the tied teams

- Overall goal difference

- Overall goals scored

- Overall away goals scored

- Overall wins

- Overall away wins

- Disciplinary points

- UEFA club coefficient

GROUP A

Next fixtures, Oct. 12: Napoli vs. Ajax, Rangers vs. Liverpool

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Napoli 3 3 0 0 +11 9 2 - Liverpool 3 2 0 1 0 6 3 - Ajax 3 1 0 2 -2 3 4 - Rangers 3 0 0 3 -9 0

Napoli: Will qualify with a win/draw at home to Ajax.

Liverpool: Cannot qualify on Matchday 4, but a win over Rangers and defeat for Ajax would leave Jurgen Klopp's men needing at most one point from their final two matches.

Ajax Amsterdam: Victory against Napoli would put them in a much stronger position to qualify. But defeat in Italy, coupled with a win for Liverpool, would leave the Eredivisie side needing to win both their remaining games to have any chance of qualifying.

Rangers: Still without a point in the competition, Rangers will be eliminated from the Champions League if they draw/lose at home to Liverpool.

GROUP B

Next fixtures, Oct. 12: Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Brugge 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - Porto 3 1 0 2 -3 3 3 - Leverkusen 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 - Atletico 3 1 0 2 -3 3

Club Brugge: Will qualify for the round of 16 with a win/draw at Atletico. They will secure top spot in the group with a victory if Leverkusen-Porto is a draw.

FC Porto: Victory in Germany would put them in a stronger position, but the battle for second place in Group B is very tight and Porto only have one home game left -- against Atletico on Matchday 6.

Bayer Leverkusen: Must win at home to FC Porto to give themselves a strong chance of qualifying, having already lost to them last week. Another defeat would leave them three points behind the Portuguese side and losing the direct head to head too.

Atletico Madrid: The Spanish club still have two home games to play, but defeat at home to Club Brugge would leave them in a difficult position.

GROUP C

Next fixtures, Oct. 12: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Bayern 3 3 0 0 +9 9 2 - Inter 3 2 0 1 +1 6 3 - Barca 3 1 0 2 +1 3 4 - Plzen 3 0 0 3 -11 0

Bayern Munich: Will qualify with a win against Plzen as long as Barca do not beat Inter.

Internazionale: Will be through with a win at Camp Nou. A draw would also be a very good result, as victory at home to Plzen on Matchday 5 would send them through with the head to head over Barca.

Barcelona: Must win at home to Inter to give themselves a realistic chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

Victoria Plzen: With no points and a goal difference of -11, Plzen have little chance of progressing. But they will still be mathematically in contention with a loss to Bayern as long as Barca beat Inter.

GROUP D

Next fixtures, Oct. 12: Sporting CP vs. Marseille, Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Sporting 3 2 0 1 +2 6 2 - Spurs 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 - Frankfurt 3 1 1 1 -2 4 4 - Marseille 3 1 0 2 0 3

Sporting CP: An exceptionally tight group and no team can qualify on Matchday 4, but Sporting CP will have one foot in the round of 16 with a win at home to Marseille.

Tottenham Hotspur: Victory over Frankfurt will give Spurs the head to head over the German team and it's possible they could then qualify with a win at home to Sporting on Matchday 5.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Much like Spurs, a win in North London gives them the head to head and the chance to progress by beating Marseille in two weeks.

Marseille: The best result for Marseille is a draw between Spurs and Frankurt. But if Marseille lose to Sporting, and there is a winner in the other game, a path to the round of 16 will look very tough.

GROUP E

Next fixtures, Oct. 11: AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb vs. FC Salzburg

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Salzburg 3 1 2 0 +1 5 2 - Chelsea 3 1 1 1 +2 4 3 - Milan 3 1 1 1 -1 4 4 - Zagreb 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FC Salzburg: Another very close group from which no team can go through this week. Salzburg can move close to the round of 16 with a win in Zagreb, and would only need a draw at home to Chelsea in two weeks should the West London club lose in Milan.

Chelsea: Victory in Milan would give Chelsea a three-point lead over Milan and the head-to-head record, which would probably leave them needing one more win to go through.

AC Milan: If Milan can avoid defeat at home to Chelsea the group will be wide open. However, they would need to win by three goals to claw back the head to head with Chelsea after their heavy loss at Stamford Bridge last week.

Dinamo Zagreb: Still very much in contention, and will go second in the group with a win at home to Salzburg if Milan-Chelsea is a draw. Don't rule out the Croatians yet.

GROUP F

Next fixtures, Oct. 11: Celtic vs. RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Madrid 3 3 0 0 +6 9 2 - Shakhtar 3 1 1 1 +2 4 3 - Leipzig 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 - Celtic 3 0 1 2 -5 1

Real Madrid: A draw against Shakhtar will send them through, while a win secures top spot in the group.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Cannot qualify this week, and any points picked up against Madrid will be considered a bonus in the battle for second place.

RB Leipzig: Victory in Scotland will most probably send them up to second place, but they must then host Madrid in two weeks. Shakhtar vs. Leipzig on Matchday 6 looks the pivotal fixture right now.

Celtic: Defeat at home to Leipzig will all but end their hopes, but a first group win could put them right back in contention.

GROUP G

Next fixtures, Oct. 11: Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City

Group G GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Man City 3 3 0 0 +10 9 2 - Dortmund 3 2 0 1 +5 6 3 - Sevilla 3 0 1 2 -7 1 4 - Copenhagen 3 0 1 2 -8 1

Manchester City: A victory sends them through, and as group winners if Dortmund draw/lose. A draw for Man City will also be enough to reach the round of 16 if Sevilla draw/lose.

Borussia Dortmund: Will be through with a win as long as Copenhagen draw/lose. Even if Dortmund only draw against Sevilla, head to head probably leaves them only needing a point from their final two matches to qualify.

Sevilla: Realistically they have to beat Dortmund to stay in contention, and will be eliminated with a loss.

FC Copenhagen: Will be eliminated if they draw/lose and Dortmund beat Sevilla. Must beat Man City to have any real chance.

GROUP H

Next fixtures, Oct. 11: Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica

Group H GP W D L GD PTS 1 - PSG 3 2 1 0 +3 7 2 - Benfica 3 2 1 0 +3 7 3 - Juventus 3 1 0 2 0 3 4 - M. Haifa 3 0 0 3 -6 0

Paris Saint-Germain: Will qualify with a victory at home to Benfica.

Benfica: Through with a win in Paris.

Juventus: Realistically need to beat Maccabi Haifa to have the best chance of finishing in the top two with only one home game remaining, against PSG on Matchday 6.

Maccabi Haifa: Without a point so far, they will be knocked out with a loss at home to Juve.