Tottenham Hotspur survived a scare in Marseille before fighting back to win 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday and clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 as group winners.

Spurs, with coach Antonio Conte serving a one-game suspension from the touchline, went behind the French side in stoppage time of the first half thanks to Chancel Mbemba's header.

But despite losing Son Heung-Min to an early head injury, Tottenham turned things around at the start of the second half and equalized through Clement Lenglet in the 54th minute.

As they held on for a point that would have been enough to progress, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck with the last kick of the game to confirm Tottenham's place in the knockout stage.

Rapid reaction

1. Ex-Arsenal stars can't stop Spurs' Champions League run

The ex-Arsenal contingent did their best but Tottenham survived. Former Gunners defender Sead Kolasinac, on as a substitute, had an 87th-minute free header five yards out at the back post to effectively knock Spurs out of the Champions League but he somehow put it wide. Nuno Tavares, on loan from Tottenham's north London rivals this season, then fired over in stoppage-time.

Two more players from Arsenal's past, Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez, probed throughout but Spurs got the win they needed to reach the last 16 courtesy of Clement Lenglet's 54th-minute header and a stoppage-time winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. After pipping their fierce rivals to qualify for this competition last season, they survived an almighty scare from Arsenal's past to stay in it.

Spurs walked a tightrope at times here but a night of high drama ended with the gleeful travelling supporters singing: "Are you watching Arsenal?"

Tottenham are through to the round of 16 of the Champions League. Clive Rose/Getty Images

2. The Conte caution/comeback conundrum

Antonio Conte may not have been able to influence this match as it happened given a one-match suspension but this followed an all-too familiar pattern: slow start and fall behind, but mount a stirring second-half comeback.

Tuesday's result was the ninth time in 12 games that Spurs have conceded the first goal. Three days after coming from 2-0 down to beat AFC Bournemouth 3-2 win a stoppage-time winner, Spurs recovered from an almost painfully passive opening 45 minutes to secure a dramatic win at Marseille.

Their first half xG was 0.05. They failed to have a single touch in Marseille's box, only the third time that has happened in the first half of a Champions League match this season (Rangers and Maccabi Haifa were the other two). And yet, after falling behind to Chancel Mbemba's header on the stroke of half-time, they rallied impressively to equalise through Lenglet, on his 50th Champions League appearance, before sitting off their opponents again and exploiting space on the counter-attack as Marseille probed for a winner.

Spurs were excessively cautious early on and rode their luck in a manner which suggests this high-wire act may eventually trigger a fall but for now the results leaves Conte in credit.

Son Heung-min's early exit could add to Tottenham's injury concerns ahead of a busy stretch of games -- and the World Cup. Clive Rose/Getty Images

3. Son's injury scare adds to Tottenham's attacking problems

Son Heung-min was forced off in the first half following a lengthy stoppage with what appeared to be concussion following an aerial challenge with Mbemba. Further tests will determine the extent of the problem but given the relevant Premier League protocols, Son could potentially be sidelined for Sunday's huge clash with Liverpool.

Tottenham are already without Dejan Kulusevski due to a thigh injury while Richarlison suffered a calf strain which makes him a major doubt for Sunday's game. Son and Harry Kane's dynamic relationship is well documented but Spurs' reliance on the England captain will only be heightened if the supporting cast around him is weakened as feared.

Player ratings

Marseille: Pau Lopez 6, Mbemba 7, Bailly 5, Balerdi 6, Rongier 6, Veretout 6, Clauss 6, Guendouzi 6, Harit 7, Tavares 5, Sanchez 6.

Subs: Gigot 6, Kolasinac 5, Under 6, Kabore 6, Suarez 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 7, Dier 7, Lenglet 7, Davies 7, Perisic 6, Bentancur 7, Hojbjerg 7, Sessegnon 4, Moura 7, Kane 6, Son 6.

Subs: Bissouma 6, Royal 7, Skipp 6, Gil 6.

Best and worst performers

BEST: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham.

Helped break up play to stifle Marseille but still had the energy to get upfield and net a dramatic win which secured top spot in Group D.

WORST: Ryan Sessegnon, Tottenham.

Started in an unusual right wing-back position and struggled badly, clumsily fouling Nuno Tavares early on before switching flanks with Perisic and being hauled off at half-time.

Highlights and notable moments

Spurs supporters were sweating until this final moment that clinched their spot in the next round.

After the match: What the managers, players said

Spurs assistant head coach Cristian Stellini: "I have had the possibility to talk with Antonio [Conte]. He was very tired because living the game in the crowd is not normal and maybe he spent more energy in the stands than on the touchline."

Stellini, on Son's injury: "We have to check on him tomorrow but Son felt better in the dressing room after the game and he was able to celebrate ... We're not sure if it is concussion yet. It was an injury to his face, his eye is swollen."

Chancel Mbemba, on if Marseille were aware of the standings: "On the pitch, we didn't know [we were third in the group at 1-1]. But on the bench, people knew. It's a lack of communication. We were desperate to keep pushing to the end. It's our mistake."

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)

- It's a good date for Clement Lenglet, whose two of his three career Champions League goals have come on Nov. 1 (also in 2017 as member of Sevilla vs. Spartak Moscow).

Up next

Marseille: Knocked out of European competition in heartbreaking fashion, Marseille will now focus on qualifying once more for next year's Champions League. All focused now on their Ligue 1 campaign, hosting Lyon next Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur: Expect more drama for Spurs as the fixtures pile up: hosting Liverpool on Sunday, then traveling to Nottingham Forest on Nov. 6 for the third round of the Carabao Cup, and then Leeds United on Nov. 12 in the Premier League.