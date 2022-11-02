Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details

Craig Burley doesn't understand how Tottenham continue to start games so poorly after they came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 vs. Marseille. (1:12)

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7.

Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.

- Europa League knockout round draw: Seedings, date, time

Group winners will be away in the first leg, with ties to be played on Feb. 14, 15 and 21, 22. Return legs will be played on March 7, 8 and 14, 15.

The teams confirmed in the draw are:

Qualified as group winners: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, FC Porto, Manchester City, Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur

Qualified as runners-up: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig

UEFA will draw the quarterfinal and semifinal ties on March 17.

The final will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul in Turkey.

MORE:

Champions League index

Champions League fixtures and results

Champions League tables