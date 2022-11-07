Janusz Michallik reacts to Real Madrid's comfortable win over Celtic to top Group F in the Champions League. (0:55)

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League round-of-16, a repeat of last season's final, while Paris Saint-Germain will play against Bayern Munich.

Madrid are seeking to win a 15th European title in June's final in Istanbul, having claimed a 1-0 win over Liverpool in last year's final in Paris. Madrid also beat Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2018 final in Kyiv.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Elsewhere, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund, meaning forward Christian Pulisic will return to face his former club for the first time since leaving for Stamford Bridge in 2019.

Manchester City's bid for their first Champions League title will continue when they stare down RB Leipzig, while Tottenham Hotspur face AC Milan.

Champions League Round of 16 draw:

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Club Brugge vs. Benfica

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Inter Milan vs. Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich