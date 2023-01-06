Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss new Super League CEO Bernd Reichart's comments that the project will come into effect in less than three years. (1:15)

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin is the only candidate for presidential elections at European football's governing body scheduled to take place at its congress in April, it said on Friday.

UEFA had previously said that Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer, would stand for a third term as president. The 55-year-old was re-elected unopposed for a four-year term in 2019.

His second term was dominated by the breakaway European Super League, a 12-team competition that was launched in April 2021 but collapsed 48 hours later after Premier League clubs pulled out due to a widespread public backlash and political opposition.

Ceferin was elected UEFA's seventh president in 2016, replacing former French international Michel Platini, who was banned from the administration in late 2015 for ethics violations and forced to quit UEFA after losing an appeal against the ban.

On Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the Super League "could be a reality by 2025." The European Court of Justice is ruling on UEFA's attempts to prevent the breakaway competition's launch breached European competition law.