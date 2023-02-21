Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in a rematch of last year's Champions League final when the Reds host Los Blancos on Tuesday in the first leg of their round-of-16 match at Anfield. Both sides have been left adrift in the title races of their domestic leagues, and advancing in Europe's premier club competition will surely be a priority.

For this high-stakes clash, and the tournament's other tie of the day between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli, ESPN is settling in for a live blog to bring you all the latest as-it-happens news, analysis and commentary during Tuesday's action. The match starts at 3 p.m. ET, and the live blog below gets underway at 2 p.m. ET.